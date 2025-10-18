7 killed, over dozen injured in separate road accidents in UP

Bareilly/Amethi (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) At least seven people were killed and more than a dozen injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

In Bareilly, three people were killed and ten others injured after a head-on collision between a van and a bus near Barheypura village on the Bareilly-Bisalpur Road under Bhuta police station area around 1:30 am on Saturday, they said. All passengers were reportedly travelling home for Diwali, they said.

The deceased have been identified as driver Rakesh (35), Gaurav (19) and Jitendra (20), Bareilly Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said.

Police and fire personnel carried out a late-night rescue operation using cutters to free trapped passengers from the mangled van. Preliminary investigations indicate speeding and an attempt to overtake led to the accident. Four of the injured remain in critical condition, they said.

In Amethi, Deepak Kumar (20) and Devendra Kumar (22) died on the spot when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Chaheti Nagar on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway in Jagdishpur area on Saturday morning, Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Yadav said, adding that the truck has been seized and the bodies sent for post-mortem.

In Etah, two people were killed and four others seriously injured in separate motorcycle collisions on Friday night.

The first accident occurred near Bahgo village in Jaithra area, where two speeding motorcycles collided head-on, killing 70-year-old Shyamveer and injuring his grandson Himanshu and two others.

In the second incident, Satyam (16) died after his motorcycle crashed with another while he was heading to a petrol pump late at night. Police have registered cases in both incidents and sent the bodies for postmortem.