7 lakh Ayushman cards among 1 crore digital health IDs issued in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) More than 1 crore people have a digital health ID in Delhi under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, officials said on Saturday.

As per the government data, Delhi currently has 1,01,20,000 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, and more than 7 lakh Ayushman Bharat cardholders.

The Ayushman scheme was implemented in Delhi last year in February by the BJP government.

The data further shows that in the west district, around 13.3 lakh ABHA accounts are registered, making it the highest number among all the districts. Followed by northwest at 12 lakh, southwest 11.6 lakh and south district having 11.1 lakh registrations.

These four districts have more than 10 lakh accounts.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently informed that over 7.2 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued in Delhi so far, including over 2.7 lakh cards issued to senior citizens.

"ABHA number is like a digital ID of a person, having all their medical history. While the Ayushman Card is only for eligible persons, the ABHA number is for everyone. It is helpful in knowing a patient's history in case of emergencies," a senior government official said.

For effective implementation of the scheme in the capital, a network of 208 hospitals has been empanelled, comprising 156 private and 53 government hospitals, the official added.

Through the State Health Agency (SHA) in Delhi, approximately 29,120 beneficiaries have received treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to date, he said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible families receive health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh. All citizens above 70 years of age and families below the poverty line are covered under the scheme, which was implemented in Delhi a year ago.