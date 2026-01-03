7 landlords booked for violating tenant verification guidelines in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police booked seven landlords here on Saturday for allegedly keeping tenants in their premises without police verification, police said.

The drive to verify tenants has been intensified in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the police said.

Police Station Bahu Fort has registered five FIRs under Section 223 of the BNS against house owners for violating the orders of the District Magistrate, Jammu, by keeping tenants in their residential premises without mandatory police verification, they said.

Additionally, two similar FIRs were registered at the police station Channi Himmat, they said.

The cases have been registered as part of a routine verification and enforcement drive to ensure strict compliance with tenant verification norms, especially in view of the Republic Day celebrations and associated security measures, the police said.

The police reiterated its appeal to all house owners to strictly adhere to the tenant verification guidelines and cooperate with the force.

"Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and extend full cooperation to maintain peace and law and order, and to ensure a safe and secure environment during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations," the police said.

On December 20, last year, Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched an online verification portal, "Kirayedar", to address gaps in tenant reporting that have persisted despite enforcement, including FIRs against defaulting landlords. PTI TAS SHS SHS