7 members of banned outfits in Manipur held in separate operations

Imphal: Seven members of four proscribed outfits were arrested in separate operations in strife-torn Manipur, police said on Saturday.

Two cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were apprehended from Lamphel in Imphal West district on Friday, while another member of the same outfit was held near the gate of Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, a senior officer said.

They have been identified as Moirangthem Jiban Singh (27), Laishram Tiken Singh (40) and Thoudam Premkumar Singh (38), he said.

An amount of Rs 50 000 was also recovered from those who were arrested in Lamphel.

Two members of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested on Thursday near the Lokchao river along the India-Myanmar border in the Tengnoupal district.

"These members of the militant group have been identified as Keisham Naocha alias Ningsingba (38) and Ningthoujam Sanjoy (18) and handed over to the local police for necessary legal actions," an officer said.

A 24-year-old cadre of the outlawed KCP (Taibanganba), identified as Mayanglambam Borish Singh, was also arrested on Friday, he said.

Security forces arrested another member of the banned PREPAK, identified as Ningthoujam Dhananjoy.