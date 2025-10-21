7 members of cyber-fraud gang held in UP's Bhadohi: Police

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Seven members of a gang allegedly involved in sharing data with cyber criminals based in China and Hong Kong and perpetrating online frauds in several states were arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, officials said.

The arrests were made by a team of the district cyber police from a location near Gopiganj on National Highway 19.

Those arrested were identified as Ankush Soni (30), Kamlesh Kumar Bhadohi (35), Shani Singh (28), Awadhesh Kumar Chaudhary (31), Rahul Pasi (22), Shahzad (30) and Shoaib Ansari (24).

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said more than 100 complaints have been lodged against the accused on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the gang was found operating around 700 bank accounts for illegal transactions.

The victims of the cyber frauds belong to states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bihar, he said.

Police have seized 10 mobile phones containing APK files, apps and links related to cybercrime, along with 10 credit and debit cards and several bank passbooks, from the accused, Agrawal added.

He said initial investigations have revealed evidence of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 5 crore. A detailed probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN RC