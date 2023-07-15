7 members of family injured in house collapse in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Seven members of a family were injured after a dilapidated house collapsed in Ambedkar colony here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Loni border police station area on Friday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Sewak said.

The injured -- Maya (48), China (22), Karachi (20), daughter-in-law Reena (30), Ruhee (7), Prince (5), and Angraj (4) -- were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi, he said.

Three members of the family were later shifted to Neuro hospital in east Delhi in critical condition, the SHO said.

The house was in dilapidated condition and it collapsed following heavy rains in the area, police said. PTI COR CDN NB