7 members of 'kidnapping gang' arrested in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 26 (PTI) Seven members of an interstate "kidnapping gang" were arrested, after two persons allegedly kept hostage by them for ransom were rescued from a house in Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The gang members were arrested following a raid at the house where the duo was kept in Digwar village in the district on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said two sets of electronic note-counting machines were also seized from the possession of those arrested.

The gang members used to trap gullible persons with the assurance of doubling their money, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway, and an FIR has been registered at Mandu (Kuju) police station under relevant sections of the BNS, he added. PTI CORR BS RBT