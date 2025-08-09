7 more fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, CM Stalin tells Centre; seeks action

Chennai, Aug 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, apprising him of the arrest of 7 Indian fishermen and seizure of their boat by Sri Lanka, and sought steps for the release of fishers and their boat.

The fishermen were apprehended on August 9, 2025 and they belong to Ramanathapuram District, Stalin said in his letter.

Fishermen, whose very survival and livelihood depend on the sea, now live under the constant fear of apprehension. Their prolonged detention has not only disrupted their means of livelihood but has also caused severe emotional and financial distress to their families.

"In view of the above, I urge the Government of India to initiate a strong and coordinated response to address this matter effectively and to secure the immediate release of all apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats," the chief minister said.

Over 80 fishermen and more than 230 fishing boats remain in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

On August 6, 2025, as many as 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen, along with their mechanised fishing boat and an unregistered country craft, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. PTI VGN VGN ROH