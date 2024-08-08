7 more killed in rain-related incidents in UP, 9 districts still flooded

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Seven people died in rain-related incidents in 24 hours till Thursday evening in Uttar Pradesh while nine of its districts were still affected by floods, according to the state relief commissioner's office.

Relief and rescue operations are underway, it said.

Three people died in Pratapgarh and two were killed in Srawasti while Ghaziabad and Chitrakoot reported one death each due to lightning, drowning, fire and snake bites, the relief commissioner's office said.

A total of 36 people have been killed in rain-linked incidents so far this month.

The districts which were flooded on Thursday included Ballia, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bijnor, Varanasi, Banda, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj and Barabanki.

According to the irrigation department's report, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Kacchla Bridge in Budaun and Ballia districts. PTI CDN KVK KVK