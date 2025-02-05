7 MPs elected to Aligarh Muslim University court

Aligarh (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Seven MPs, including four BJP legislators, have been elected as members of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) court, according to a notification issued by the university on Wednesday.

The MPs have been elected for a period of three years, until December 23, 2027, or "until the end of their term as a Member of Parliament," whichever comes first.

According to an official release from AMU, this follows an official notification issued by the Ministry of Education on January 2.

The six MPs elected from the Lok Sabha include Satish Kumar Gautam (BJP MP from Aligarh), Imran Masood (Congress MP from Saharanpur), Ziaur Rahman (Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal), Mohammad Hamdullah Sayeed (Congress MP from Lakshadweep), Bhola Singh (BJP MP from Bulandshahr), and Anoop Pradhan Valmiki (BJP MP from Hathras).

Surendra Singh Nagar, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, has also been elected to the AMU court for the same period. He will remain a member of the AMU Court until December 17, 2027, or until the end of his membership in the Rajya Sabha, whichever comes first. PTI CORR ABN ABN ARD ARD