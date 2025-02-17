7 Muslim youths detained in Rajasthan for sexually exploiting minor girls, attempting to convert them

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Police detained seven Muslim youths in Rajasthan's Beawar district for allegedly sexually exploiting minor girls and attempting to forcefully convert them, a police official said on Monday.

Three FIRs have been registered against 10 Muslim men after complaints by the family members of five girls at the Bijai Nagar police station under the relevant sections for sexual exploitation, rape, stalking and various sections of POCSO Act.

"Five girls have complained that some men gave them Chinese mobiles and sexually exploited them. Three FIRs have been registered and statements of the girls have been recorded," DSP Sajjan Singh said.

He said that the accused had allegedly contacted the girls through social media and gave them Chinese mobile phones to talk to them. The girls also alleged in their complaint that they were being blackmailed and forced into religious conversion.

He said that seven accused named in the FIR have been detained and are being interrogated, adding that a magisterial investigation is pending. PTI AG MNK MNK