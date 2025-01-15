7 Naxalites arrested in Sukma district

Sukma, Jan 15 (PTI) Seven Naxalites, aged between 20 and 55 years, have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Wednesday.

The cadres, belonging to lower ranks, were apprehended from a forested hill near Duled village under Chintagufa police station area by a joint team of security personnel, a police official said.

Personnel belonging to the 203rd battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action -- an elite unit of CRPF), and District Force had launched an anti-Naxal operation on January 13 based on inputs about movement of Naxalites in forests of Chintagufa area, he said.

During the operation, the patrolling team rounded up the seven cadres, all male and aged between 20 years and 55 years, when they tried to escape on sensing the presence of security personnel, the official said.

They were wanted in connection with an incident of torching a mini goods vehicle carrying ration and other commodities for Duled police camp after looting it last year, he said.

Last year, as many as 925 Naxalites were arrested in the Bastar region comprising seven districts including Sukma. PTI COR TKP RSY