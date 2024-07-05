7 Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; explosives recovered

Sukma, Jul 5 (PTI) Seven Naxalites were arrested and explosives recovered from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Friday.

The cadres, aged between 20 and 37 years, were apprehended on Thursday from near Mukram village under Chintalnar police station limits when a joint team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and district force was out on a search operation, an official said.

Those held were natives of the Chintalnar area and active as militia members in Surpanguda of the district, he said.

Three country-made barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells, one improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 2 kg, ten gelatin rods, ten electronic detonators, gun powder, two syringes, electric switches and electric wire, among other materials, were recovered from their possession, the official informed.

They told the police these explosives were meant to target security personnel, he added. PTI TKP RSY