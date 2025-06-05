7 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, active tally rises to 17

Indore: Seven more persons have tested positive for the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 17, a health official said on Thursday.

Three women and four men are among the new infected individuals. Three of them recently travelled to Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Kerala, district epidemiologist Anshul Mishra said.

"Currently, the district has a total of 17 COVID-19 patients. None of the infected individuals have severe symptoms of the disease. They are undergoing treatment in home isolation," the official said.

Since January 1, a total of 33 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Indore, including a 74-year-old woman who died, Mishra said.

The elderly woman, who died in April, was already suffering from severe kidney problems, the official said.