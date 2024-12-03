7 newly elected MLAs of Rajasthan take oath

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Seven newly elected MLAs of Rajasthan took the oath of office here on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani administered the oath to these MLAs in his chamber.

The newly elected MLAs are DC Bairwa from Dausa, Revantram Danga from Khinvsar, Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Uniara, Rajendra Bhambu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh and Anil Katara from Chaurasi.

They were elected in the bypolls held last month for the seven assembly seats.

Rajasthan's 200-member assembly now has 119 MLAs from the BJP, 66 from the Congress, four from the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), two from the Bahujan Samaj Party, one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The number of independent MLAs is eight. PTI AG IJT IJT