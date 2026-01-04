7 of family booked for assault after row over music at New Year party

Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case against seven members of a family for allegedly breaking into a woman's house here and assaulting her and her relatives after a dispute over loud music during New Year celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

The 52-year-old woman lives at Vandrapada in the Ambernath area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

There was a quarrel between her and the accused on the night of December 31 over the latter playing loud music during New Year's celebrations.

Later, at around 12.30 am on Friday, the accused allegedly broke open the door of the victim's house, entered the premises and beat her and her family members, causing serious injuries to some of them, an official from Ambernath police station said.

The injured persons, including the victim, were hospitalised and are currently undergoing treatment, the police said without specifying the number of those hurt in the incident.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Friday registered a case against seven persons under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for rioting and assault, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK