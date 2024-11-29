7 one stop centres with provision of shelter homes approved in 6 countries: WCD

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Seven one-stop centres with a provision of shelter homes have been approved in six countries, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

Advertisment

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said the proposals of the Ministry of External Affairs for nine One Stop Centres (OSCs) for Indian women facing distress abroad have been approved by the Empowered Committee of Ministry of Women and Child Development.

"They include seven OSCs with the provision of shelter homes in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia (Jeddah & Riyadh) and two OSCs without shelter homes in Toronto and Singapore. Ministry of External Affairs has now opened a Budget line for the aforesaid nine missions," Thakur said in a written reply. PTI UZM HIG