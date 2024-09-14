7 operatives of Ankush Bhaya gang arrested: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested seven operatives of the notorious Ankush Bhaya gang.

Those arrested included the kingpin of the gang, Ankush Sabharwal alias Bhaya, police said, adding that the accused had links with major US-based criminal syndicates, including those run by gangsters Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar and Ravi Balachoria.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the six other arrested gang members are -- Pankaj Sabharwal alias Panku from Mohalla Rishi Nagar in Nakodar, Vishal Sabharwal alias Bhadthu from Rishi Nagar in Nakodar, Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman from Mohalla Rounta in Nakodar, Jaskaran Singh Purewal alias Karan alias Jassa from Mohalla Gons in Nakodar, Ariyan Singh from Nawajipur village in Shahkot and Rupesh Kumar from Rishi Nagar in Nakodar.

Police also named two more gang members -- Karan Sabharwal alias Kannu from Rishi Nagar in Nakodar and Dalbir Singh alias Harman alias Bhola alias Langda from Mohalla Gons in Nakodar -- in the case, while another gang member, identified as Dibu from Hoshiarpur, is also wanted in connection with the case.

Police seized four firearms -- two .30-bore pistols, a .32-bore pistol and a .315-bore country-made pistol -- along with seven live cartridges and 1,000 Alprazolam tablets from the possession of the arrested accused.

The DGP said in a related development, a police constable identified as Aryan Singh Shipai, who was posted at the Sadar Nakodar police station, has been arrested for allegedly conniving with the gang and leaking sensitive information to its members.

Shipai was absent from duty for around a month and a half, the officer said, adding that he was involved in revealing secret details of police operations and providing logistical support to the gangsters.

The DGP said a preliminary probe has also revealed that the kingpin of the gang, Ankush Bhaya, was in frequent touch with foreign-based criminals Lovepreet Singh alias Ladi and Ravi Balachoria, who is in jail.

With the arrest of the members of this module, police have successfully averted possible attacks on their rival gang members in Hoshiarpur, Mehatpur and Nakodar as well as a planned bank robbery, the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jalandhar Rural, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said acting on a tip-off, police teams set up a checkpoint near Malhri village, GT Road, Nakodar city and intercepted a white car.

The police teams found the occupants of the car heavily armed and in possession of 1,000 Alprazolam intoxicant tablets, the SSP added.

He said based on the information provided by the arrested persons, the car owner, identified as Rupesh, was also nabbed. Rupesh provided logistical support to the gang, including arranging safe houses and weapon storage, the SSP said.

He said the gang members have a history of serious criminal activities across several districts and were involved in drug trafficking, organised crime and violent activities. PTI CHS RC