7 people subjected to inquiry in ''Pro-Pak'' slogan case, says CM as opposition mounts attack on govt

Bengaluru, Feb 29 (PTI) Police have subjected seven people to inquiry in connection with supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha, allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday as the opposition BJP and JD(S) stepped up their attack on the Congress regime.

Advertisment

The BJP demanded that the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recommend dismissal of the Government.

"This act of anti-national slogans from Naseer Hussain's supporters need to be thoroughly probed by the NIA/IB, national agencies and culprits to be booked under the law and need to be punished," a delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka told the Governor in Raj Bhavan.

"This government has failed utterly to comply with the Law and Order situation and to uphold the Constitutional values," he added.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka alleged that the Congress has been trying to cover up the case as it has planned to tamper with the Forensic Science Laboratory investigation report.

In the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah assured that based on evidence strict action will be taken against those who chanted the slogans, and the government has no intention to protect any one.

The Chief Minister was responding to protests by opposition BJP and JD(S), which rocked the proceedings of the House for the second consecutive day, with their members trooping into the well of the House and later staging a walkout.

Advertisment

Hussain's supporters allegedly shouted "Pakistan zindabad" slogans, while celebrating his victory in the Rajya Sabha polls in the corridors of "Vidhana Soudha", which houses the legislature and state secretariat, on Tuesday. A purported video of the incident was telecast by TV news channels and it also had gone viral on social media.

"The government has taken the issue seriously. We need not learn patriotism from you. In accordance with law seven people have been subjected to inquiry and their statements have been recorded. Investigation is going on. FIR was registered suo moto. If the government was not serious we would not have booked a suo moto case," Siddaramaiah said.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, meanwhile, called for a centrally monitored investigation by the NIA into the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the corridors of 'Vidhana Soudha' here.

Advertisment

Terming the incident as a "security breach of seditious nature", the senior BJP leader said it is imperative to uncover the identities of the perpetrators and any potential instigators behind this reprehensible act.

"Also, the local law enforcement agencies may face undue pressure or influence", she said urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate an NIA probe.

The Chief Minister said: "Whoever it is, those who have shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans, strict action will be taken against them. We are not sitting quite waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, an investigation is going on," Home Minister G Parameshwara said an investigation is on, and the police are awaiting FSL report to have technical evidence to know the truth. "The government has taken it seriously and will take strict action. There is no need for the government to protect anyone." Not convinced by the government's clarification, opposition members continued their protest from the well of the House shouting slogans against the government, even as Siddaramaiah replied to the discussion on the budget.

Ashoka said there is no trust in this government as no action has been taken yet to "nab the culprit and punish him"; instead, attempts seem to be on to shut the case. "The government is trying to protect the 'desha drohis' (traitors)." This government has no moral grounds to stay in power even for a minute, he said, demanding the government's and Chief Minister's resignation.

"They have colluded with desha drohis. This government is in favour of terrorists. We will meet the Governor asking him to sack this government," he said, as he announced that the opposition will stage a walkout. PTI KSU GMS RS RS