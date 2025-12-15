7 persons detained for murder of 49-year-old man in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 15 (PTI) At least seven people belonging to a local vigilante group were detained for the murder of a 49-year-old man, who died after being allegedly beaten by the group, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as C. Lalramenga, a resident of Farkawn village in east Mizoram's Champhai district, was allegedly thrashed by members of the village defence party (VDP) on suspicion of peddling drugs when he was returning from Myanmar on Saturday night, he said.

The victim died on Sunday.

Suspecting foul play, his relatives filed a police complaint on Sunday.

Acting on the complaint, police detained seven VDP members from Farkawn village and took them to Champhai for further questioning, the officer said. PTI CORR MNB