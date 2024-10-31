7 persons, educational institute, finance company booked for cheating student of Rs 88,000

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) The Thane city police have registered a case against seven persons, an educational institute and a finance company for allegedly cheating a 19-year-old student of Rs 88,000, police said on Thursday.

The student alleged that she lost the money between May and October of this year.

Citing her complaint, the official said that the student had enrolled in a course on physiotherapy with an institute. However, the institute took a loan of Rs 4 lakh in her name from a finance company without her knowledge.

Later, the institute arranged the course through another organisation from Sikkim and collected Rs 88,000 from her towards fees, she told the police.

Realising that she had been cheated, the student approached the Naupada police station on Wednesday, he said, adding a case was then registered. PTI COR NR