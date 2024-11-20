7 persons injured as gas cylinder catches fire in Surat building

Surat, Nov 20 (PTI) Seven persons received burn injuries after a gas cylinder caught fire in a building in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Advertisment

The incident took place on the second floor of the Krishna Complex building located in Katargam locality at around 6 am, a fire department official said.

Seven persons, all men in the age group of 18 to 27 years, present in a small room of the building suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

"We received a fire call at 6.18 am, following which six fire tenders from three fire stations were rushed to the spot to control the blaze," a fire control room official said.

Advertisment

"The blaze was soon brought under control and the (fire-fighting) operation concluded within an hour," he said.

The police seized three gas cylinders from the site and further investigation was underway, the official said. PTI COR KA GK