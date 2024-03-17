7-phase election in West Bengal proves EC is 'long arm of govt': Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal is evidence that the Election Commission is "a long arm of the government".

Advertisment

Sibal also raised questions over the appointment of two election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu recently, saying they were appointed despite the fact that there is a Constitution bench judgment stating that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) should also be a member of the committee that recommends the names of appointees.

"As far as the seven phases (of the Lok Sabha polls in the country) are concerned, that was expected," he told PTI Videos.

"In fact the way they appointed these two election commissioners despite the fact that there is a Constitution bench judgment saying that the CJI should also be a member of the committee. The way they have discarded the Constitution bench decision despite the challenge pending in the Supreme Court and the way they preponed the appointment, only shows that their intention was to have their own people there," Sibal alleged.

Advertisment

He said the seven-phase election in West Bengal is just evidence that the Election Commission is "a long arm of the government".

The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference on Saturday.

Polling will be held in all seven phases in three states - Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

The Trinamool Congress had expressed dismay over the Election Commission's decision to hold the elections in seven phases, citing concerns over "unfair advantage" to wealthier parties.

Asked about Enforcement Directorate summons against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha, Sibal said the whole intent of this government is to make sure that all opposition leaders are proceeded against so that they cannot campaign.

"The entire constitutional machinery has been disbanded and what we have is a machinery of a government which has disregarded constitutional provisions to ensure that they remain in power. That is the kind of phase we are seeing which started in 2014," he alleged.

Advertisment

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for the Enforcement Directorate, Sibal said he should praise the ED for its "unwavering loyalty" to corruption.

"I must say that the ED's loyalty to this government is unwavering and really something that is to be lauded," Sibal said.

Talking about the electoral bonds case, the Rajya Sabha MP said the facts are before the people of this country.

Advertisment

"You raid a person, start ED proceedings against a person, within a few months he purchases the electoral bonds and gives them to the party in power.

"They are running the country opposed to the Constitution. So let's see what the courts do," Sibal said.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Sibal had said he wanted to ask some questions over the electoral bonds issue.

"In October 2011, RSS Joint General Secretary Dr Manmohan Vaidya said that full support would be given to all organisations and individuals who fight against corruption. So, I want to ask that corruption is out in the open, that those who were raided made donations, hence, will he fight against this corruption or not?" Sibal said.

He had also asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat whether he will raise his voice against such corruption.