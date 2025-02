Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Seven rocket shells were found from a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

No explosive was found in the shells, Punjab Police's Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

He said the rocket shells were found from a garbage dump in Patiala.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI CHS VSD RC