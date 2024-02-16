7-room wooden hut gutted in MLA hostel fire in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) A seven-room wooden hut was gutted in a fire that broke out in the MLA hostel here on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the MLA hostel premises on the Maulana Azad Road, resulting in damage to the wooden structure, fire and emergency services officials said.

They said the fire brigade personnel doused the blaze and saved the adjacent structures. There was no loss of life in the incident, the officials said, adding that the cause of fire is being investigated.