7 senior IPS officers in West Bengal transferred as part of reshuffle

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) In a reshuffle of its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Thursday transferred seven senior officers across key districts and commissionerates with immediate effect, an official said.

As part of the restructuring, Shrihari Pandey, who was serving as Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalimpong, has been appointed as Senior Superintendent, Intelligence Branch (IB). He replaced Aparajita Rai, who has now been posted as SP, Kalimpong.

Rahul Goswami, who was SP of Diamond Harbour Police District, has been transferred as Commanding Officer, RAF Battalion, Dabragram. His position in Diamond Harbour will be filled by Bishop Sarkar, who previously served as Deputy Commissioner (DC), North, Howrah Police Commissionerate, the official said.

In other transfers, Biswa Chand Thakur, DC (Traffic), Siliguri Police Commissionerate, has been transferred to DC, North, Howrah Police Commissionerate, while Amlan Kusum Ghosh, Additional SP (HQ), Diamond Harbour, will now serve as DC, Traffic, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Additionally, Quazi Samsuddin Ahamed, who held the post of Deputy Commandant, SAP 10th Battalion, has been appointed as DC, Traffic, Siliguri Police Commissionerate, he said.

The reshuffle is a part of routine administrative restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring effective law and order management across the state, the official added. PTI SCH RBT