7 students among 10 injured as school bus collides with vehicle in UP’s Gonda

Gonda (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Seven students among 10 people got injured after a private school bus collided with another here on Friday morning, police said.

The accident happened when a bus with 40 students onboard collided with another bus on Gonda-Lucknow highway near Balpur area, Colonelganj Inspector Police Station Sridhar Pathak said.

A conductor, drivers of both buses and seven students -- Anmol (12), RB Pathak (10), Lakshya Pratap Singh (11), Rudra (9), Manvi Sahu (14), Rupali (11) and Pratibha (12) -- got injured in the accident, the police said.

Upon receiving information about the accident the police reached the spot and rushed all the injured to a private hospital in Balpur town, they said.

According to the police, all the injured were discharged after treatment, however, Lakshya was admitted to a medical college in critical condition.

All the other students were sent to their homes, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway.