7 swept away on flooded road in Nanded, 3 rescued; over 290 evacuated from inundated villages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Nanded district of Maharashtra, where seven persons travelling in an autorickshaw and a car got swept away on a flooded road in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.
The incident occurred on Mukhed-Udgir Road around 1.40 am and local rescue teams managed to save three men, while a search was underway for a man and three women, he said.
As many as 293 people have been rescued from flood-hit villages in the district, which received heavy rainfall over the last two days, the official said.
Army personnel are also involved in the rescue operation in parts of the district.
Teams from the state disaster response force have safely evacuated people from four villages as the rescue operation continued for the third consecutive day, the official said.
Meanwhile, out of the five persons earlier reported missing in Hasnal village of Mukhed taluka, the bodies of four have been recovered so far, while one individual is yet to be traced, a defence release said.
Indian Army, in close coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil administration, has been carrying out flood relief operations in the affected areas of Nanded, it said.
As per the latest update, nearly 80 per cent of Hasnal village continues to remain inundated.
The Indian Army columns are actively engaged in relocating families to safer areas. To extend immediate humanitarian assistance, a medical camp has been established and food distribution points have been set up to support the affected residents, the release added.
As per the data shared by the administration, Barhali and Mukramabad revenue circles recorded 354.8 mm and 206.8 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Monday alone.
The rainfall in these two revenue circles led to the rise in the level of the Lendi River, which flooded a few surrounding villages. But the situation is currently under control, an official said.
At least 225 people were evacuated from Ravangaon, 40 from Bhingoli, 10 from Baswadi and eight from Hasnal, he said.
The official said that a unit of the Indian Army has set up a medical camp to treat flood-affected persons.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the district, and the situation is under control, he said.
Meanwhile, water storage in 11 major irrigation projects in Marathwada reached 90.03 per cent on Tuesday morning, and discharge is underway from seven dams.
The total discharge from these projects reached 2,94,114 cusecs into the Godavari River valley this morning.