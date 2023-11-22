7 traffic police staff sacked, 3 cops suspended as Delhi man says he paid Rs 20,000 to carry liquor

Ahmedabad: Police have suspended three of its personnel and terminated the services of seven Traffic Brigade (TRB) staffers for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a Delhi-based businessman for carrying a liquor bottle in his car, an official said.

The action came after a video was posted by the businessman, Kanav Manchanda, in which he accused some police personnel of extracting Rs 20,000 from him during his city visit on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Safin Hasan, said on Tuesday.

Although Manchanda, who came here from Delhi to watch the final match of the ICC World Cup on Sunday in his car, did not lodge any formal complaint, the police took cognisance of his viral video and took action against 10 cops who were allegedly involved in the act, he said.

"While we have already ordered a detailed inquiry into the alleged incident, our preliminary probe revealed this incident did take place. We have suspended three of our policemen and terminated services of seven TRB jawans for their alleged role. The suspended cops include one head constable and two constables," the DCP said.

In the video, Manchanda said he was stopped by some policemen at Nana Chiloda circle on the outskirts of the city on Sunday morning when he was on his way to the Narendra Modi Stadium in his car.

Since he was carrying a liquor bottle in his car, police allegedly asked him to pay a bribe promising that no action would be taken against him considering that Gujarat is a dry state. Finally, the policemen settled for Rs 20,000, which Manchanda claimed to have paid through UPI.

To back his claim, Manchanda shared the screenshot of his mobile phone which suggested that he had paid Rs 20,000 to one Arun Hadiyol as directed by the cops.

"Since the victim has not lodged any complaint, we have sent our team to Delhi to take his detailed statement and also a formal complaint if he wishes to. The person who received the money through UPI will also be called for investigation," Hasan said.