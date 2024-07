New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) At least seven wagons of a freight train derailed near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, an official said. The accident happened at the Amrohi Yard on the Ghaziabad-Moradabad section, disrupting train movement on the route, the Northern Railway CPRO said.

The official said trains are being diverted to an alternative Moradabad-Saharanpur-Meerut-Ghaziabad route.

More details are awaited. PTI JP ANB ANB