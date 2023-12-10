7 wagons of goods train derail near Kasara; mail express traffic hit

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Down line on Sunday evening, railway officials said.

Advertisment

The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, they said.

While mail express traffic on Kasara to Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line is affected, the incident did not disturb suburban services, they said.

Igatpuri to Kasara Up section traffic is running, the officials said, adding that accident relief trains have been moved to the site. PTI ZA NR