7 women farm labourers die as tractor-trolley plunges into well in Nanded district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seven women farm labourers died and three others were rescued after a tractor-trolley ferrying them to an agriculture field plunged into a well in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, an official said.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 am in Alegaon village which lies under jurisdiction of Limbgaon police station when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into the well filled to the brim with water, said District Information Officer (DIO) Pravin Take said.

Police and local administration officials immediately launched a rescue operation and pumped out a large amount of water from the well, he said.

At the end of the operation, bodies of seven women were fished out of the well, while three others were rescued, said the DIO.

"The woman were on their way to harvest turmeric at a farm. All those who died hailed from Gunj village under Vasmat tehsil in Hingoli district," the official said.

The deceased were identified as Tarabai Satwaji Jadhav (35), Dhrupata Satwaji Jadhav (18), Saraswati Lakhan Burad (25), Simran Santosh Kamble (18), Chaitrabai Madhav Pardhe (45), Jyoti Irabaji Saraode (35), Sapna Tukaram Raut (25), he said.

Three other women farm labourers - Parvatibai Burad (35), Purbhabai Kamble (40), Satwaji Jadhav (55) -- were rescued from the water body.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.