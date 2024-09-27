7 women held in UP's Pratapgarh for attacking police team

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 27(PTI) Seven women were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Friday for allegedly attacking police personnel who had gone to serve notice after a complaint about election rivalry, officials said.

Over a dozen persons have been booked in the case, they added.

The incident took place in the Patti police station area of Pratapgarh when Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said Suresh Kumar Shukla, pradhan of Patti Grameen village, had alleged he was attacked and threatened by Kundanpur resident Raju Saroj and others due to election rivalry during the panchayat polls in 2021.

Based on Shukla's complaint, a police team comprising Sub-Inspector Indresh Kumar, a lady inspector, and two constables reached Saroj's house on Thursday evening to serve the notice.

At Saroj's house, some women got furious and and allegedly attacked the police personnel with bricks and stones, the ASP said.

Following the incident, the police have registered a case against eight women and 5-6 unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

On Friday, Sub-Inspector Sundar Giri, along with the police force, reached the Kundanpur area and arrested seven accused -- Amravati Devi, Reenu Saroj, Malti, Karamaita, Shobavati, Indravati, and Monu alias Moni -- and sent them to jail. PTI COR NAV RPA