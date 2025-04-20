7-year-old allegedly raped in UP's Hathras; accused held

Hathras (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) A man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in a village in Sikandrarao Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police on Saturday said.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim's mother, said Circle Officer (CO) Shyamveer Singh.

The accused man Bhupendra (21) was arrested and presented in the court on Saturday from where he has been sent to jail, he added.

Bhupendra lured the girl on Friday night and took her to the roof of a neighbour's house and raped her, police said.

The girl was found lying in a serious condition when locals reached there after hearing her scream.

She was then taken to the Community Health Center Sikandrarao.

Seeing the girl's serious condition, doctors referred her to Aligarh Medical College, where she is undergoing treatment.