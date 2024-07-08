7-year-old boy beaten to death by mother's live-in partner; held

Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) A 7-year-old boy was killed, and his 9-year-old brother was seriously injured after they were thrashed allegedly by their mother's live-in partner, police said on Monday.

The police identified the accused as Vinit Chaudhary, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He works in a private company in Gurugram, police said, According to police, Manu (9) and Preet (7) and their mother have been living with Vinit in Rajender Park for the past few months after the woman's husband passed away in 2023.

The victim's grandfather told the police that Vinit would often beat the boys in their mother's absence. On Sunday, Vinit thrashed Manu and Preet when their mother was not home.

The complainant said that the children were rushed to the hospital, from where his daughter-in-law informed him about the incident. By the time he reached there, Preet succumbed to his injuries, and Manu was undergoing treatment, police said.

Based on the grandfather's complaint, an FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested on Monday, police said.

"The accused confessed to the crime. He will be produced in a city court on Tuesday", the Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG HIG