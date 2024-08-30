7-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died on Friday after being hit by a truck at the Britannia Chowk in northwest Delhi, police said.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, they added.

A PCR call was received in the afternoon regarding an accident involving a boy in the Subhash Place area, a senior police officer said.

On reaching the spot, a police team was informed that the boy was taken to the BJRM hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The accident site was inspected by the police team and the offending vehicle (a Tata 407) was seized, a senior police officer said.

The victim was identified as Rajan, a resident of Shakurpur.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the boy was crossing the road when he was hit by the truck, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the driver of the truck, Shakib Ali (37), a resident of Burari, arrested, police said.