7-year-old boy dies after falling into five feet deep open pit in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell into an open pit meant for a lift to be installed in an under-construction building at Kadugodi here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Suhas Gowda was playing with his friends near the five feet deep pit, which got filled with rain water, when he suddenly fell into it leading to his drowning on Wednesday.

Local residents pulled him out and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case under section 106 ( Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against two people, including the building's caretaker, he said. PTI AMP RS RS