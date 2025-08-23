7-year-old boy drowns in pond

Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy drowned while bathing in a pond in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Abdur Rahman, was a resident of Manigram village and reportedly returned home from school before going to the pond to take a bath, a senior police officer said.

Locals claimed that Abdur slipped into deep water and went missing.

"The boy was later pulled out of the pond by residents and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," the police officer told PTI.

An unnatural death case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI SCH RG