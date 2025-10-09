7-year-old boy found dead in Shillong forest; police suspect murder

Shillong, Oct 9 (PTI) The body of a seven-year-old boy was recovered from a forest in the city's Mawpat area on Thursday morning, police said.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said the boy was allegedly murdered.

"All indications point to a homicide, and the post-mortem examination will provide a clearer picture of the kind of injury," Syiem told PTI.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to be formed soon, given the nature of the crime.

"This case will warrant the requirement of an SIT because it involves the 'murder' of a child," he added.

Preliminary findings suggest that the boy's body was placed at the location, a secluded roadside, where it was recovered.

This is the second such case reported from Nongrah, where the boy lived.

Last month, a 13-year-old boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in connection with the death of a four-year-old girl, Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai, whose body was found at a construction site a day after she went missing.

Syiem said it was too early to link the two incidents, but assured that all angles would be investigated.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant, install CCTV cameras, ensure proper street lighting, and report suspicious activities to police emergency number 112. PTI JOP MNB