7-year-old boy killed, 2 injured in celebratory firing in UP

Prayagraj, Oct 7 (PTI) A seven-year-old child was killed while two other children were injured in a celebratory firing during an engagement ceremony here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at the Kachhua village, under the Karchhana police station area, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Karchhana) Varun Kumar said during an engagement ceremony, celebratory shots were fired.

"Kartikeya (7) was killed in the firing, while two other children, aged 10 and 11, were injured," Kumar said.

"The injured children have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stated to be out of danger," he said.

The police meanwhile said the body of the child has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

"We are currently investigating which party was responsible for the celebratory firing," Kumar added.

Celebratory firing is banned in Uttar Pradesh.