7-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Pune district

Pune, Oct 20 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Shirur taluka of Pune district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Mandavgan Pharata village when Vansh Rajkumar Singh was near a sugarcane field.

The child’s parents, who hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, had moved to Shirur tehsil to work in a jaggery production unit, the official said.

“On Friday night, Vansh left the house after his parents got into a fight. He walked towards a sugarcane field where a leopard fatally attacked him. The factory manager informed the police about the attack,” said the forest official. PTI COR NR