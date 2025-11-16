7-year-old boy murdered in hostel in Bihar's Hajipur

Vaishali, Nov 16 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday, police said.

The body of the boy was found in his room at a private hostel near Gopalpur Chowk in Hajipur, they said.

"A forensic team is inspecting the crime scene, and we are analysing the CCTV cameras of the hostel," SDPO (Sadar) Gopal Mandal said.

The controller of the hostel, along with four others, has been taken into custody for interrogation, he said.

Locals vandalised the hostel after the matter came to light.

The family of the boy claimed his neck was slit.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and further action will be taken based on the statement of the boy's family. PTI SUK SOM