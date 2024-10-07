7-year-old boy sexually assaulted by two minors in Indore

Indore, Oct 7 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two teenagers near a garba pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint lodged by the boy's mother, the assault occurred on the night of October 4 when her son was playing in a garden near a garba pandal, an official said.

A first information report has been registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kanadia police station, and a probe has been initiated, he said.

The official said the minors involved in the assault were around 13 years old, and the boy's mother has said the act was caught on the CCTV camera in the area.

Wasim Iqbal, director of the NGO "Aas", which is helping the victim's family, said a person informed about the alleged sexual assault.

He said, "The child is scared and traumatised. We are trying to arrange a support person under the provisions of the POCSO Act for counselling." PTI HWP ADU ARU