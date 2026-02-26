7-year-old boy’s organs save four lives in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) The family of a seven-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead at KIMS Hospital here following a road accident, donated his organs, giving a new lease of life to four patients, officials said on Thursday.

The boy was recently brought to KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospitals in Mahadevapura in a critical condition from another hospital following a road traffic accident, they said.

According to a statement from KIMS Hospital, for seven days, a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Gurudutt A V, Head of Paediatric Services and Paediatric Intensivist (PICU and Paediatric Emergency), and Dr Raghuram Gopalakrishnan, Director and Senior Consultant, Head of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, provided intensive neuroprotection measures and advanced life support.

However, due to a catastrophic brain injury, the boy showed no improvement despite their best efforts, the statement said.

On February 24, in accordance with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) guidelines, the clinical team confirmed brain death, the hospital said.

According to Dr Gurudutt, in their “darkest moment”, the parents chose to donate their child’s organs to give a new lease of life to multiple recipients.

“After obtaining due consent from the parents, the Government of Karnataka, through SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), coordinated the retrieval of two corneas, two kidneys, one liver and four heart valves. Through this profound act of generosity, four lives were transformed,” he added. PTI AMP SSK