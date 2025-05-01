7-year-old drowns in water tank

Thane, May 1 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died after falling into a water tank at Bhiwandi in the district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on late Tuesday night when the girl, identified as Laxmi Srigiri, was attending a pre-wedding `haldi' function in her locality along with her family, said an official.

While playing with other children she slipped and fell into the water tank of an adjacent building, said the official of Bhiwandi Town Police Station.

"The other children raised an alarm, and those present at the event rushed to pull her out of the tank," the officer said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem at a government hospital. PTI COR KRK