7-year-old girl injured in suspected wolf attack in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was injured in a suspected wolf attack in Bahraich district on Friday evening, barely 24 hours after an elderly woman was injured similarly.

The attack took place around 4.45 pm at Godhiya No 3 village in Kaiserganj tehsil, said Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav.

"Neha, daughter of Gangaram, was playing outside her house when she was attacked by a suspected wolf. She is being treated at the Kaisarganj community health centre," Yadav said.

Forest department teams have launched a combing operation for the animal and urged the villagers to stay indoors at night and keep their doors shut.

On Thursday night, a 60-year-old woman, Aafti Devi, was attacked by an unidentified wild animal in Majhara Taukli gram panchayat.

"I was sitting in the courtyard after dinner when I reached out for water. The animal bit my hand. I shouted, 'a wolf is taking me away'. Neighbours rushed out and scaring it off," Devi said.

DFO Yadav said the animal involved in Thursday's incident has not yet been identified.

"It could be a wolf, jackal or even a dog. We will confirm after examining pugmarks and other evidence," he said.

Since September, Bahraich has reported six deaths -- including four children and an elderly couple -- and over two dozen injuries in suspected wolf attacks.

Following a recent aerial survey, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered that the wolf be "captured or shot if necessary" and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.