7-year-old girl killed by relative for resisting molestation

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was smothered to death here allegedly by a relative when she resisted him for touching her inappropriately, police said on Saturday.

Police said they have arrested the accused.

The girl had come to her maternal uncle's house in Kaila Bhatta area, they said.

On Friday night, a relative took her with him on the pretext of giving her some eatables on the terrace of the adjoining house and started touching her inappropriately. When she objected, he covered her mouth, DCP (City) Nipun Agarwal.

The accused fled the spot when the girl fell unconscious. She was found unconscious by the family and the maternal uncle took her to hospital where doctors declared her dead.

"We have lodged an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested," the DCP said. PTI COR CDN CK