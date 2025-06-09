7-year-old girl molested in North Delhi; accused held

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in a North Delhi colony on Monday, police said.

The accused, a 26-year-old man, has been apprehended after being thrashed by locals.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, the incident occurred in the morning when the girl was playing outside her home.

The victim reported the incident to her parents, following which they confronted the accused. Subsequently, the accused was caught and thrashed by locals, DCP Banthia said.

"The victim is undergoing medical examination, and a case has been filed," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, the accused, a resident of the same locality, is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital for his injuries.

Further investigation is underway.