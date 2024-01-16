7-year-old girl raped, abandoned on farm in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur, Jan 15 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was raped and abandoned on a farm in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The police arrested the 45-year-old accused, a resident of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, within hours of the crime that occurred under Satai police station limits on Monday, an official said.

The child was reported missing on Monday afternoon and was found abandoned on a farm in the evening, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Aman Mishra said.

She was immediately admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The girl informed the police about the assault, following which the accused was arrested, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the man, he added. PTI COR ADU ARU