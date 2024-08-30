7-year-old girl raped by uncle in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by her uncle in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Friday.

The victim had on Thursday gone to a neighbour's house to play with other children when the 24-year-old accused allegedly locked her in a room and raped her, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

The injured girl reached home and narrated the incident to her family members, who filed a police complaint the same day, SSP Verma said.

"Based on the complaint, the police reached the spot and forensic team collected evidence," he added.

Verma said a case of rape was registered and the accused was arrested on Thursday night. PTI COR CDN BM BHJ BHJ